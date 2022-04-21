Rocket League is getting a brand new Knockout Bash event

It’s been several years since Rocket League’s release, but the game is still proving popular enough that it’s getting content updates on the regular. Players are currently in the midst of Season 6, which is due to run until June 15, and developer Psyonix has just announced a special limited-time event mode called Knockout Bash.

Kicking off on April 27, Knockout Bash will eschew the traditional Rocket League recipe in favor of a more head-to-head approach. Knockout, the brand new limited-time mode, borrows a page or two from the likes of Fall Guys or Super Smash Bros., pitting cars against each other in a mad frenzy to knock each other off platforms and into hazards in a bid to be the last vehicle standing. There will be new mechanics to figure out, including attacking, blocking, and grabbing, and three new arenas in which to do so.

The Knockout Bash event will also include new challenges to complete in order to collect spring-themed rewards, along with Golden Gift Baskets that can unlock classic items from the previous series. Even Twitch viewers can get in on the act, grabbing a special Twitch player banner by watching select streamers. The event starts on April 27 and will run until May 10, so ready your engines.