Rogue Company Mobile gameplay footage is near-identical to the PC and console versions

As you may or may not be aware, Rogue Company will be launching a mobile version at some point in the future. The mobile version of Hi-Rez Studios’ tactical shooter has been in development for a while now, and it seems to be coming along nicely. On June 16, development lead Scott Lussier shared a short gameplay clip from the internal build of Rogue Company Mobile, and it looks strikingly similar to the console and PC versions of the game.

Rogue Company ELITE on the iPad Pro! 👀 pic.twitter.com/rT4M5C7oSV — Scott Lussier (@ScottGandhi) June 16, 2022

The footage is recorded off an iPad Pro, and it shows a snippet of Rogue Company deathmatch gameplay, with a number of characters on-screen duking it out on the game’s Depot map. Abilities are used, gunplay is on display, and the Rogues are showing off the full scope of Rogue Company’s movement system. All of this is happening with a smooth framerate and on an engine that seems to have the same or almost the same visual detail and fidelity as the regular Rogue Company builds on PC and console.

More importantly, the footage shows that Rogue Company Mobile has the same characters, game modes, mechanics, and content as the regular version. This is a strong indication that when it launches, the mobile port will be compatible with the console and PC versions, potentially allowing for crossplay between Rogue Company Mobile and regular Rogue Company.

Naturally, other Hi-Rez executives like studio CEO Stewart Chisam chimed in about the quality of Rogue Company Mobile, but the video really speaks for itself. Unless something drastically changes in the development process, it seems Rogue Company will be as good-looking and feature-complete when it launches on mobile devices as it has been on traditional gaming devices. This is a stark contrast with a number of other recent mobile ports of triple-A games, such as Apex Legends Mobile and Dead by Daylight, which have had to compromise both graphical quality and gameplay features in the jump to mobile.