Roller Champions launches later this month, new trailers reveal

Ubisoft’s Roller Champions has been circling the court for a while now. The last we heard, it was being delayed until late spring of this year. Now we know that “late spring” means the end of May. Roller Champions launches as a free-to-play title on Wednesday, May 25.

The release date news comes via a new worldwide cinematic trailer, featuring six skaters duking it out for the blue and orange teams. You’ll be able to customize your own competitor in the final game, though that’s not shown in the cinematic trailer. It does, however, elaborate on the release date a bit. Roller Champions comes to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on May 25, but there are Nintendo Switch and mobile versions coming too. Those don’t have a release date at this time, but they will also be free-to-play when they launch.

For a better look at the ins and outs of Roller Champions, you can check out the game overview trailer. That actually shows the multiplayer in action with real gameplay. It explains how scoring works: the more laps you do, the more you’ll earn when you dunk the ball. It also gives a rundown of all the game modes, from ranked matches to quick play to limited-time events. Lastly, it includes a glimpse at the aforementioned character customization, which is tied into the game’s seasonal Roller Pass. It works like the Battle Pass you’d find in other games: paying for the premium track means more rewards. There will be a free version, however, letting you earn cosmetics at no cost.

But what if you played the closed beta and already have some good gear unlocked? Unfortunately, Roller Champions beta progress will not carry over into the full game, Ubisoft confirmed. Luckily, the game will feature cross-play and cross-progression at launch, so you’ll be able to earn it all back on multiple fronts.