Rumored Silent Hill developer Bloober Team turned down a Saw game

Rumors about new Castlevania, Metal Gear, and Silent Hill titles from Konami have been swirling for some time now, but that last franchise has been under particular scrutiny. There’s a lot of buzz about Layers of Fear developer Bloober Team remaking Silent Hill 2. We don’t have a definitive answer on that, but studio CEO Piotr Babieno did confirm that the team was once offered a Saw game adaptation.

Babieno spoke to IGN during Digital Dragons, a Polish video game conference — Bloober Team is based in the same country. As Babieno tells it, Bloober Team met with multiple movie studios about potential projects, but licensors were more straightforward. “They said, ‘We would like to do this story,'” Babieno recalls. “‘We would like to have the game [alongside a movie release] in 2021,’ and so on.”

Lionsgate then approached the team and offered its IPs for the video game treatment. “We could [have chosen] Saw, which is more popular than Blair Witch,” Babieno continued, “but we decided to take Blair Witch because the universe has many opportunities to build something new.” If Lionsgate included specific 2021 releases in that list, then we could have gotten a video game version of Spiral: From the Book of Saw. For reference, Lionsgate’s Blair Witch (the third in the series) released in 2016.

As for Silent Hill, there’s a lot of evidence that Bloober Team is indeed at the wheel of a remake. The studio announced a strategic partnership deal with Konami last summer, leading to initial suspicion. Since then, the flames of the rumor have only been stoked — it doesn’t help that Babieno is being coy in response. We’ll have to wait for a straightforward answer.

For now, we at least know that some sort of Silent Hill project is in the works. Alleged details and screenshots were shared online, but a DMCA notice from Konami quickly got them pulled down.