Ryu Ga Gotoku is holding a digital event for Yakuza on April 29 causing speculation about a new game announcement

Ryu Ga Gotoku, the developer behind the well-known Yakuza series may be revealing the next entry in the series in the coming days. During the Japanese event Nico Nico Chokaigi, RGG studio Executive Producer Masayoshi Yokoyama will be discussing “future prospects of Yakuza” according to the description on the official broadcast page.

Over the past three years, RGG studio has been alternating between the Yakuza spin-off series Judgment as well as the mainline Yakuza series with Yakuza: Like A Dragon where we were introduced to a new main protagonist Ichiban Kasuga. RGG has already confirmed that Ichiban will be the main character of the series moving forward.

Back in 2020, Yakuza: Like A Dragon was critically praised landing itself on several game of the year lists and helping the niche franchise become a more mainstream series.

Yakuza and Super Monkey Ball creator Toshihiro Nagoshi officially left RGG in October of last year and joined NetEase establishing his own studio known as Nagoshi Studio. Yokoyama has taken the head of RGG studio and the Yakuza franchise.

The stream is set to start on April 29 at 12:30 am Japan time which is 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET for the United States.