Sega is delisting classic Sonic games ahead of Sonic Origins launch

Sonic Origins, which sounds like a healthy proposition on the surface, has been mired in controversy since its release date was officially announced. From its deluxe edition to the Steam version’s implementation of DRM, Sonic Origins is about to garner more bad blood. If you’re not a fan of games being removed from sale prior to a new iteration’s launch, then you better prepare yourself.

Sega announced today that it will delist Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD on May 20. This is just one month prior to Sonic Origins, meaning you have just over three weeks to legally snatch digital releases of these classic titles outside of Sonic Origins.

However, there are a few exceptions on the Nintendo Switch. The Sega Ages ports of the first two games will remain on sale on the Nintendo eShop. Additionally, the Sega Genesis emulated version of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will also continue to be playable through the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack.

Crucially, the press release specifies that Sega is delisting the standalone releases of the classic games. Presumably, this should mean that emulated versions of the original Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will still be accessible through the 2018 Sega Genesis Classics collection.