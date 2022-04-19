Sega is rebooting Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio as big-budget Fortnite-like games

Sega is reportedly developing “big-budget” Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio reboots, which are inspired by Fortnite’s service model, according to a Bloomberg report. While exciting news for fans of the original games, Bloomberg anonymous sources close to the projects state that “both new games are in the early stages of creation and could still be canceled.”

Both reboots are set to be the first two titles in Sega’s Super Game initiative, which was previously announced last year and is the company’s effort to “develop recurring revenue sources and build online communities” around its games. Sega has stated the initiative isn’t solely focused on one game but on multiple titles and it may be where the company could experiment with NFTs.

The Crazy Taxi reboot has been in development for over a year at Sega’s Tokyo-based studio. It is aiming to release sometime in the next two to three years, according to Bloomberg’s sources close to the project. Not many details are known about the Jet Set Radio reboot other than, similar to the Crazy taxi reboot, it’s early in development. During Sega’s annual report, the cult classic game was named alongside Crazy Taxi and other dormant Sega IPs that the publisher wants to recapitalize.

Sega partnered with Microsoft back in November 2021 to use the company’s Azure cloud platform to help with the development of its “Super Games,” which is set to “reimagine how games get built, hosted, and operated” at Sega. The reboots aren’t the only known “Super Game,” as Sega is working with a European studio to develop an unannounced first-person shooter that is set to offer “contents and services that can create a large community.”