Shadowrun Trilogy announced for PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch with June release date

The Shadowrun games have been available on PC for some time now, but console owners will get their chance to grab the trilogy on their platform of choice soon enough. The collection is coming to consoles this June.

The announcement trailer reveals the date: Tuesday, June 21. Shadowrun Trilogy “is coming to all current and last-gen consoles” according to the description, so that means PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It’s currently up for pre-order at a 25% discount, down from $39.99 USD / £35.99 to $29.99 / £26.99.

These Shadowrun games are not to be confused with the 2007 shooter of the same name. That was based on the cult-classic cyberpunk RPGs, but these are actual re-imaginings of the original games. The collection includes 2013’s Shadowrun Returns, 2014’s Shadowrun Dragonfall – Director’s Cut, and 2015’s Shadowrun Hong Kong – Extended Edition, some of the best cyberpunk games out there.

Returns was led by original Shadowrun creator Jordan Weisman, and it drops you into the Seattle metroplex to hunt a killer. Dragonfall fuses the cyberpunk style with magic over 40 years after the events of Returns, dropping you into Germany to face a rumored great dragon. Hong Kong is set in both the titular city and Seattle, and it pits you against powerful corporations and a corrupt police force.