Sherlock Holmes Chapter One for Xbox One potentially canceled, PS4 version still coming next week

As a studio based in Ukraine, development at Frogwares has understandably been greatly affected by the ongoing war with Russia. While it was able to release new DLC for its Sherlock Holmes Chapter One game not too long ago, it’s had to put the planned Xbox One version on hold.

In a lengthy post on Twitter, Frogwares explains that it was hard at work on optimizing the game for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 following the initial PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 releases. From the sound of it, things were progressing well until the war started. Frogwares admits it’s not happy with the decision, but it’s had no choice but to, at the very least, indefinitely postpone the Xbox One version.

“To say that the war made an impact on us is probably the understatement of the decade,” the statement reads. “Keeping our personal and mental situation out of this, the war impacted us from a production point of view heavily. From where we stand now, with the resources and manpower that we have, we can release the PS4 version of Chapter One on April 28th. However, we have to postpone the Xbox One version.”

Given the choice of words, this does suggest Frogwares intends on getting back to it and releasing it someday, but it still recommends that anyone who pre-ordered this version cancel and get a refund. Fortunately for PlayStation fans, the PS4 version will release as intended on April 28.

The statement concludes with “Once again, thank you all for your patience. And thank you all for your kind words and support. The fact that many of you even offered us a place to stay in your homes is beyond “wow”. And as always, any comments or questions, post away. We will try to answer as fast and as many of them as we can – life is a bit strange at the moment.”