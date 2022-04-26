Sifu roadmap confirms extra difficulty options and tougher challenges

Sifu developer Sloclap had promised new difficulty options a couple of months ago, and now it’s not only provided a release window for them, but a whole host of other additions as well. Plus, there’ll be enough new content to last the rest of 2022, with a roadmap outlining what’s coming and when.

The new difficulty options will arrive later this spring. They appear to be labelled Student, Disciple, and Master, with Student presumably being the easy mode. The spring update will also bring advanced training (whatever that means) and an outfit selection, so you can switch up your appearance.

More outfits will follow in the summer alongside gameplay modifiers. The roadmap looks like it lists off some examples such as ‘no guard’ and ‘one health point.’ Basically, there will be ways to make the game easier or harder depending on your preference.

Even more outfits and modifiers will come in the fall as well as a replay editor and the winter update will add a new Arenas gameplay mode. What exactly this will entail is unknown; perhaps it will simply involve fighting waves of enemies and seeing how long you can survive.

All in all, there’s something for everyone, whether you found the game too challenging or wish it was even harder. The first update, which adds the difficulty options, is scheduled for May 3, the same day Sifu‘s physical edition releases.

In the interim, fans have been making their own additional content in the form of mods that swap out the main character for someone else. Some examples include Kazuma Kiryu from the Yakuza games and Shaggy from Scooby-Doo.