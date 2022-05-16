Silent Hill 2 remake is rumored to be in development at Bloober Team

A remake of Silent Hill 2 is reportedly being worked on by The Medium developer Bloober Team, according to a rumor from Nate the Hate that was later followed up by Game Beats writer Jeff Grubb. The remake will reportedly feature reworked puzzles and new endings. The rumored game will also be a timed PlayStation console exclusive.

That isn’t the only game in the works, as multiple Silent Hill projects are also reportedly in the works including a new mainline entry and side stories. Grubb states that Nate’s post lines up with everything he’s heard from his sources and was supposed to be revealed at E3 last year before the publisher decided to pull out at the last minute.

This is the stuff I've heard, and it comes from multiple different sources. Not all of my sources are primary, but everything is mostly lining up. To me, the biggest indicator is the stuff I've seen lines up with Konami doing a big reveal at E3 last year before it pulled out. https://t.co/GzUb3jzrwX — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) May 16, 2022

The news follows a report that Konami filed a DMCA to game leaker Dusk Golem on Twitter following a post that featured images of in-game renders of environments for an unannounced new Silent Hill project. Dusk Golem states that the images might be a bit dated as they are from 2020. While the images are no longer viewable in the post, the images can be found on other sites.

The post detailed the names of “Anita & Maya” as well as “SMS Messages” which the latter is said to interact with the real world self of players via texts and emails. Similar to Nate’s report, the post also states that the game is not the only Silent Hill project currently in development.

The recent rumors follow up on last year’s report of Bloober Team’s strategic partnership deal with Konami. Both companies said in 2021 that the deal would allow them to work on “games from existing and new IPs.” No specific projects were announced but a VGC report at the time revealed according to sources close to the developer that one of those projects could be Silent Hill related.