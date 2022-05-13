Silent Hill details and screenshots allegedly shared online, Konami fights back with DMCA notice

Today AestheticGamer, a well known and generally reliable source of information on games in development, has shared several images from 2020 that they claim to be from a Silent Hill project that’s currently in development with Sony as the publisher.

AestethicGamer shared a post on Twitter with four images from the game. These were a mix of concept art and what appeared to be in-game renders of environments. Details posted with the images include “Anita & Maya” and “SMS Messages,” which are hints as to the gameplay. AestethicGamer says they have a lot of private proof that this is all real, or at least real enough for them to trust the relatively new source they came from.

However, the images were quickly taken down thanks to a DMCA which AestheticGamer says came from Konami. The posts themselves are still live, albeit without the aforementioned images.

(1/2) Silent Hill leak. There's a lot I'm not sharing for now. This is from a relatively new source for me, but I have been given more than enough proof to believe them. I also will mention the names "Anita & Maya", "SMS Messages", & this is not the only SH game in dev. The shots pic.twitter.com/t5MWzNxfFS — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 13, 2022

The images are still available in certain places, though we won’t hos them here due to the switch DMCA action. One showed a corridor with pages plastering the walls and a sinister figure seemingly covered with them at the end. Another two are what appear to be in-game environments of rooms and corridors filled with trash bags. The final image showed a young woman’s face made up of what looked like cut up pages from magazines, some with self-deprecating words. This all hints at a form of self-loathing, which could be the general theme for the game and its monsters. It’s not yet clear if any of these images were created by Masahiro Ito, the art director and monster designer for the original Silent Hill.

As identified by VGC, one of the words on the papers in the first corridor image is “minger.” This is an insult hurled around in British culture and generally means ugly, though it can be used to describe one as ugly because of their appearance, the way they act, or both.

This story is still developing…