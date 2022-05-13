Skull & Bones and Marvel’s Midnight Suns rated in South Korea, suggesting release date news soon

Questions about exact release dates are always on the minds of video game players — no one wants to wait long to play something they’re hotly anticipating. Delays in the industry are common, and they only became more frequent as a result of covid. Skull & Bones and Marvel’s Midnight Suns are two very different games, but they’re united in the news thanks to both being rated by South Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee.

GRAC lists Skull & Bones’ PC version and Marvel’s Midnight Suns in general on its website, as spotted by ResetEra forum user szuhaadalis. Skull & Bones received a mature 18+ rating, while Midnight Suns received a less hefty 15+. The ratings themselves aren’t the focus here though: the fact that these two games were rated at all implies release date news soon. We’ve seen it happen many times before. Ghostwire: Tokyo received a rating from GRAC at the start of the year, not long before its release date was announced.

Both of the recently rated games have seen turbulent development schedules. Skull & Bones was delayed in May of last year, leaving its release date a total mystery. Since then, leaked alpha gameplay gave us a look at what the game has to offer, and we have gained a little more insight as to when it’ll release. Ubisoft recently narrowed the release window for Skull & Bones and some other titles, so while there’s no date currently set in stone, we know that it’s coming between October 2021 and the end of March 2023. There was also a report of a “massive showcase” of upcoming Ubisoft games, which would be an ideal place to announce the final date.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was announced at Gamescom last August, and it only took till November for it to get delayed. At the time, developer Firaxis and publisher 2K said it was being moved to the latter half of 2022. That certainly lines up with GRAC’s recent ratings.