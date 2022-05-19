Skyrim Anniversary Edition is has been hinted for Switch after being rated in Taiwan

The latest edition of Skyrim is looking like it will be hitting Nintendo Switch later this year. Originally reported by Switch Brasil, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition has officially been rated in Taiwan. The listing has since been deleted.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition came out last year on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms as well as PC in celebration of its tenth anniversary. Skyrim eventually made its way to the Nintendo Switch in 2017, but now it seems that the definitive version of the iconic RPG is making its way to the Nintendo hybrid console.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition came out with several new additions including enhanced visuals, questlines, armor, and spells. It also implemented new features including farming, fishing, and a survival mode that requires you to monitor your hunger, sleep, and warmth similar to the TTRPG Dungeons & Dragons. Alongside the new content, there were also new inclusions of Bethesda’s Creation Club content. According to Bethesda’s official website, Creation Club is content “created by Bethesda Games Studios and outside development partners including the best community creators.”

It is possible that we will hear more about Skyrim Anniversary Edition on Switch next month, assuming that Nintendo will be holding an E3 equivalent presentation as they have for years now. Bethesda has been continuously releasing versions of titles old and new since the Switch was released on the platform including games from the Wolfenstein and DOOM franchises. Since then, Bethesda was officially acquired by Xbox. However, with the company having a well-known good relationship with Nintendo, these Switch ports will likely continue when possible.