Sniper Elite 5 features trailer showcases improved traversal, enhanced killcam, and more

Sniper Elite 5 is an ever-changing dance with a superior enemy, as we said in our preview. Fortunately, the sniping sequel has plenty of new features to help hero Karl Fairburne take down those shifty Nazis.

These are showcased in the game’s latest trailer, which gives a great sampling of all the game promises to offer. The campaign, playable either solo or in co-op, features “advanced gunplay physics,” allowing for highly precise shots. “Improved traversal” can get you to the right sniping spot — the trailer shows Karl climbing walls, crawling through fields, sliding down slopes, and riding ziplines. Sniper Elite 5’s “enhanced killcam” also means you’ll get a very graphic X-ray cutaway of your sniper shots and other attacks as you take down the Nazi troops. The trailer also reminds us of the game’s cross-play support and Invasion mode. Have a look:

The trailer also briefly calls out gun customization, which was the focus of the previous trailer. When you find a workbench during a mission, you’ll be able to tinker with your rifle’s stock, magazine, receiver, barrel, scope, and sight. Developer Rebellion wants to give lots of options in how you approach Sniper Elite 5’s challenges, even letting you swap styles on the fly.

You’ll be able to dig into all of that later this month. Sniper Elite 5’s release date is May 26. It’s headed to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One, and it’ll be a day one Game Pass launch. Pre-orders are open now for those interested.