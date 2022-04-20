Sonic Origins collection of four remastered titles officially launches in June

Days after listings were spotted online, it was assumed that we’d be getting a Sonic Origins release date in the near future. As it turns out, that release was right around the corner. The remastered collection is slated to launch this June.

Sonic Origins releases on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on June 23. This includes native current-gen versions of the games. Considering the nature of its presentation, what benefits can players expect on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X? According to the Xbox store listing, the collection includes support for ray tracing and 120 fps gameplay.

For context, Sonic Origins is a remastered compilation featuring Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. The collection offers a classic mode, which plays just like the original titles, including their original rendering resolution. The anniversary mode, however, makes a few changes. Lives are replaced by a coin system, which is used to purchase content from the in-game museum. Additionally, this is where we can expect the remastered visuals at 4K, along with proper 16:9 support.

Other bonuses in this release include a series of missions designed to test your skills and animated cinematics created specifically for this compilation. There has been some controversy since the release date announcement regarding the DLC packs and digital deluxe edition. However, some of the specifics remain unclear.

For example, the official chart on the game’s website mentions that mirror mode is unlocked as a pre-order bonus. The wording suggests that it is unlocked through normal gameplay, with the pre-order bonus and digital deluxe editions making it accessible from the start. With that said, more specific clarification from Sega is needed to ease some players’ concerns.