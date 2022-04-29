Sonic the Hedgehog joins KartRider Rush+, but only through June

KartRider Rush+ is the mobile version of KartRider Drift, which itself is slated for a 2022 release after last year’s beta. Rush+ has a leg-up on its big brother with a new Sonic collaboration that just kicked off.

Announced via a press release, the crossover brings the blue blur to iOS and Android. Sonic, along with original KartRider characters Dao and Bazzi, can collect shards along the various tracks and exchange them for “exclusive in-game items.” By completing Sonic-themed challenges, you can earn both a temporary Sonic kart or a permanent one that will stick around after the event expires. The collaboration ends on June 30, so you have about two months to try each event, as of the time of this writing. Unlock that special kart, and Sonic will stick around in your game after the fact.

This isn’t the only Sonic crossover content we’ve seen lately. Just two weeks before this news, Roblox received a new game called Sonic Speed Simulator. Much like KartRider’s challenge, Roblox will also unlock Sonic as a permanent Roblox character once Speed Simulator gets 100,000 in-game likes. Both of these crossovers capitalize on the recent Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie, a great sequel that builds off its predecessor.

They also lay the groundwork for Sonic Frontiers, the next game in the franchise that will bring Sonic “to the next level.” If a PlayStation database leak is to be believed, Frontiers will launch on November 15. Sega has not confirmed that date at this time.