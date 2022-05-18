Sony believes the metaverse “will be a catalyst to enhance” its games and other media

The metaverse concept has proven to be quite divisive. Many creators are unenthused about the idea of a shared virtual space with intersecting media, while other companies are going all-in. Sony is ready to take a leap.

CEO Kenichiro Yoshida believes Sony is in a good position to capitalize on the metaverse. Speaking at a strategy meeting (via Tribune), the executive cited Fortnite as an example of the metaverse done right. Considering that game has been the home of film festivals, character skins for movie characters and real-life streamers, and emotes based on popular dances, it’s a good one to call out. “The metaverse is at the same time a social space and live network space where games, music, movies and anime intersect,” Yoshida declared. “We believe it will be a catalyst to enhance our live service game capabilities, [and it] represents a major step forward in becoming multiplatform.”

These aren’t just hopeful words — Sony’s actions reinforce this stance. The company invested a billion dollars into Epic Games (makers of the aforementioned Fortnite) to “advance the company’s vision to build the metaverse.” What’s more, Sony’s PlayStation gaming wing is set to acquire Bungie for $3.6 billion. The move will “considerably accelerate” PlayStation’s multiplatform plans, as well as Sony’s by extension, since Bungie is looking to make Destiny movies and TV.

Gaming is a single branch on Sony’s corporate tree. Music recording, film production, electronic devices, and much more fall under the company’s umbrella. Whether or not the metaverse concept takes off, Sony is indeed in a strong position to give it a go.

There are dissenters out there of course, many of which come from the gaming world. Former Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-Aime isn’t a fan, for example. Dissent comes from within Sony too. Final Fantasy XIV director Naoki Yoshida says “there’s no entertainment” to be had in the metaverse. PlayStation creator Ken Kutaragi, who hasn’t been with Sony in some time, doesn’t like the metaverse or even VR itself.