Sony scoping out FromSoftware is the latest grain of salt acquisition rumor

It’s been a bumper year already for mergers and acquisitions within the gaming industry. From Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard to Sony snapping up Bungie, it’s unsurprising that there are those who are trying desperately to keep ahead of the news cycle and drop hints about which companies might be buying up shares in each other lately. One such person is gaming analyst and consultant Dr. Serkan Toto, who dropped something of a bombshell on his Twitter followers today.

According to Toto, Elden Ring developer FromSoftware is “currently rumored to be an M&A candidate for Sony.” He gives no further details, but it’s not outside the realm of possibility. FromSoft has enjoyed a huge amount of love over the last several weeks following the release of Elden Ring, the veritable golden child of the February review cycle. On top of that, Sony’s Jim Ryan has been clear about the company’s intention to buy up more studios and bring them in-house, dubbing it a “virtuous cycle” of talent acquisition.

1) One of my favorite studios, Tokyo-based FromSoftware, is currently rumored to be an M&A candidate for Sony.



Here is a quick run-down of its weird background feat. pigs, right-wing newspapers, Toyota and the metaverse.



And their early valuation… unspeakable.



Buckle up😮 — Dr. Serkan Toto / Kantan Games Inc. (@serkantoto) April 18, 2022

What this would mean for future FromSoftware games if true is unclear. For one thing, it could see future titles missing out on an Xbox release, though Sony’s recent trend of releasing some of its exclusives on PC may mean that they’re not solely restricted to PlayStation. As ever, though, this is merely the rumor mill churning for now, so keep an ear to the ground for further corroboration.