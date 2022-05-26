Sony’s ambitious plans for the PlayStation include more focus on PC and expanding its IP

Sony has shared a PowerPoint briefing on its 2022 Business Segment, showcasing what the company plans to do to maximize profits for the PlayStation. The briefing was presented by Jim Ryan, the President of Sony, and the purpose of the briefing is to give investors an idea of what the company plans to do with the brand in the coming fiscal years. Based on the briefing, Sony has an ambitious plan to expand the PlayStation brand in other avenues, outlining its intentions for PC gaming and diversifying its IP.

The briefing goes over the continued unprecedented demand for the PlayStation 5, which continues to sell well on the market. The PlayStation brand is ranked seventh in the top global brands, above Fitbit but below Instant Pot. Several high-profile games like Spider-Man and God of War are highlighted in the presentation for their commercial and critical success.

Related: Ratchet & Clank studio will donate $50,000 for reproductive rights — but Sony is keeping it silent

However, Sony intends to see new growth within the PlayStation brand. One area of growth outlined in the briefing is the upcoming PS VR2, which is set to launch with over 20 games including Horizon: Call of the Mountain. Sony also still needs to integrate recently purchase companies like Bungie, which will hopefully bring forth new growth as well.

Sony plans to invest more in new IP, going beyond simply video games. The company plans to invest not only in its existing IP but to make new IP as well. By 2025, Sony intends to spend 50 percent of its IP investment on new IP. Sony also plans to focus more on PlayStation branded movies, toys, and TV series.

Sony expects PlayStation will continue seeing growth in its titles released on PC. In the most recent fiscal year, titles like God of War, Days Gone, and Horizon Zero Dawn have earned Sony $80 million on PC. Even though those are impressive numbers as is, Sony expects the next fiscal year to earn them even more money. Sony is projecting that PC gaming will earn the company $300 million in the next fiscal year.

PlayStation’s mobile gaming and live services are part of Sony’s growth plans as well.