Speedwagon, Diego Brando, and more join JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R

A new trailer for the fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R has been released, revealing the game’s September 2, 2022 release date and four brand new characters. The four newcomers are Robert E.O. Speedwagon, Mariah, Pet Shop, and Diego Brando. These four new characters will join the game along with other newcomers like Trish Una and Prosciutto.

All-Star Battle R is an enhanced port of the original All-Star Battle released on the PlayStation 3 in 2014. The game is based on the manga and anime series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, which is a fictional action series that features the different generations of the Joestar family tree. The series is divided into multiple parts, which each part starring a new member of the Joestar family.

Speedwagon is a supporting character in the very first JoJo part, Phantom Blood. Originally a street thug, Speedwagon became so inspired by Johnathan Joestar’s honor that he essentially became Jonathan’s hype man. Speedwagon, like so many other aspects of JoJo, has become a meme within the fanbase for his devotion to Johnathan.

Mariah and Pet Shop are supporting antagonists of Stardust Crusaders, the third part of the JoJo. Both antagonists work under the Joestar’s archnemesis, Dio Brando. Mariah is a beautiful woman with the magical ability to summon a Stand, which is the manifestation of one’s inner soul and the source of their powers. Mariah’s Stand allows her to magnetize anyone she touches, forcing things to be pulled onto the person she touched. Pet Shop is a hawk with a Stand-ability, which is ice manipulation.

Diego Brando is a major antagonist in Steel Ball Run, the seventh part of JoJo. An alternate-reality version of the Dio from the original JoJo timeline, Diego lacks the charisma of the classic Dio and is more of a henchman. His Stand-ability allows him to turn himself and others into Velociraptors.