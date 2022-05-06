Splatoon 3 adds player banners and titles, new clothing brand

Splatoon 3 is headed to Nintendo Switch this September. There might be a few months to go before launch, but Nintendo has been using the time to feed us lots of new info about the game. A trio of recent tweets has much to say about customization.

First up, Nintendo’s UK account tweeted about Splatoon 3’s new player banners. The attached screenshot shows a variety of colors and designs featuring squids, flames, and more. Banners will be seen outside of multiplayer battles according to the tweet. “They’re visible in a variety of settings,” it says.

Along with player banners come titles. These can be seen in the previous screenshot, but they are further explained in a second tweet from Nintendo UK. These seem to be built the same as Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s titles, wherein players choose a descriptor and a noun, before being added to a banner. More words can be unlocked through the Turf Wars multiplayer mode according to the tweet, but we don’t know if that’s the only method.

Finally, a tweet from Splatoon’s Japanese account shows images of a new clothing line, which you can of course use to customize your Inkling. Barazushi is the name of the new brand, but we don’t know what perks it’ll offer with its gear just yet. Sunglasses, shoes, a jacket, and a field hat are shown in the screenshot.

This trio of announcements adds to the pile of Splatoon 3 news coming from Twitter. Recently, Nintendo used the social media site to confirm that every basic weapon from previous games would be returning for the third. Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can dive into free Splatoon 2 DLC while they wait for the new game.