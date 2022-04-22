Splatoon 3 is launching on Nintendo Switch this September

Nintendo has announced that Splatoon 3 will launch on September 9 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The third entry in Nintendo’s recent franchise was initially slated for summer, but it looks like Splatoon 3 is coming out in place of Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s previous September release before Nintendo pushed up the game’s release.

In addition to the news, Nintendo showed off another look at the game’s 4v4 Turf War gameplay in a tweet that shows off one of the new stages, Eeltail Alley. We also got a look at the stringer, a brand new bow-shaped weapon type that allows inklings to sling ink sideways and vertically.

INKoming! #Splatoon3 splashes down on #NintendoSwitch 9/9!



Get an early look at the game with this fresh Turf War gameplay!



Pre-order today:https://t.co/OtjUKD0acU pic.twitter.com/2ukFbqbUbO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 22, 2022

The multiplayer mode is set to feature the familiar heated matches we know all too well with a combination of new and returning stages as teams face off on the inked-filled battlefield. The game is also set to feature a single-player campaign where players will “join Agent 3 in a fight against the unruly Octarians and discover the secrets of a mysterious place called Alterna and the Fuzzy Ooze.” Splatoon 3 will also feature the next iteration of the co-op Salmon Run mode.

It’s been a while since Nintendo has released a new Splatoon game; Splatoon 2 was released back in the Nintendo Switch’s freshman year in 2017, which was only two years after the game’s initial game on the Wii U. Splatoon 3 was announced back in February 2021 and featured a desolate apocalyptic look for the franchise. The game is set to take place in Splatsville, which is known as the city of chaos.