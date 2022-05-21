Splatoon 3 will have cloud saves but there’s a catch

Splatoon 2 was one of the unfortunate online-focused games that didn’t support native cloud saves if you were a member of the Nintendo Switch Online Service, with the official reason stated that Nintendo didn’t want players to utilize them to cheat and abuse cloud saves. However, it did come as a major inconvenience to those who wanted to play the title on multiple Nintendo Switch devices. If you were to get a new Switch console, all of your save data would be gone and you would need to start from scratch. After an update on the Splatoon 3 website, some were excited at first to see that cloud saves would be coming to the anticipated title. However, just like with many Nintendo products, there is a catch.

If you make your way to the official store listing on Nintendo’s North America website, you will notice some text in the fine print at the bottom of the page. The text states: “Save Data Cloud compatible with offline play data only.” It continues by stating that an NSO membership and a Nintendo account are required to access online features.

In short, it looks like you will be able to back up your data for all of the offline features the game has. Presumably that will be for the new single-player campaign titled Return of the Mammalians. However, it looks like we will once again not be able to back up our progress made in the multiplayer mode to the cloud. Nintendo has still yet to put out an official announcement on if we will be able to use cloud saves for online play, but from the looks of it, it doesn’t sound like that will be an option in the future.