Square Enix confirms Final Fantasy VII Remake saga will be a trilogy

Final Fantasy VII Remake stunned fans around the world with its phenomenal graphics and storytelling, so they’ll be happy to know that two more games are on the way. In a press release on Thursday, Square Enix announced that the Final Fantasy Remake saga will be a trilogy. The recently revealed Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will act as the second title.

The Final Fantasy VII remake project will be a three-part trilogy, but Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is much more than just one installment in the series,” said the sequel’s director Naoki Hamaguchi in an official press release. “We are developing it with all of the passion and dedication needed to create an original game and plan to deliver the ultimate gameplay and world-building experience.” Hamaguchi also said that it will be worth the wait.

Screenshot via Final Fantasy YouTube

We also know that the second entry in the trilogy has entered “full production.” Hamaguchi mentioned, “the team is highly motivated in putting everything together on the project and working to create a finished game.”

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be released next winter in 2023 if the production continues to proceed as expected. “Three years may feel like a long time for all the fans who are eagerly awaiting the next game, but we want to offer the best experience possible and reassure everyone that development is proceeding at an astonishingly fast pace for such a large-scale HD title,” said Final Fantasy VII remake series producer Yoshinori Kitase.

While we wait for the next entry, Square Enix surprised dedicated fans with the announcement of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, and it seems to be a remaster made from the ground up in Unreal Engine. That will release this winter for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and surprisingly the Nintendo Switch to help tide over fans for a year.