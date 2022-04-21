Star Fox artist asks Nintendo to port Star Fox Zero to Switch

Nintendo has already ported plenty of its Wii U titles to the Nintendo Switch, including, but not limited to, Super Mario 3D World, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and Hyrule Warriors. And yet there are still a few fans who are eager to see their favorites get the same treatment. For Star Fox fans, that’s Star Fox Zero.

Even Star Fox series character designer Takaya Imamura wants to see the game receive a Switch port and has publicly asked Nintendo to do just that. On Twitter, he simply writes “Dear Nintendo, six years have passed since the release of Star Fox Zero today. I think there are some issues, but please port it to the Switch.”

As he states, April 21 marks Star Fox Zero’s sixth anniversary (in Japan at least; it released in North America the following day) and, at the time, it received mixed to positive reviews. Despite favorable scores, common points of criticism were its controls and implementation of the Wii U GamePad, its short length, and that it was too structurally similar to previous games. Story-wise, it was a complete reboot and simply retold the events of Star Fox 64.

It was also a commercial failure in Japan, becoming the worst-selling game in the entire series. While it did fare much better in the West, Nintendo hasn’t done anything with the series since aside from officially releasing Star Fox 2, a canceled SNES game, in 2017 and including characters in the Switch release of Ubisoft’s Starlink: Battle for Atlas.

Imamura has also requested that a follow-up to Star Fox Zero’s animated short movie tie-in be made, even offering to work with Nintendo on it despite leaving the company last year. During his time at Nintendo, he was responsible for designing characters like Fox McCloud and Falco Lombardi, as well as F-Zero mascot Captain Falcon and Tingle from The Legend of Zelda.