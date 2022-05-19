Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel keeping its main protagonist

Anyone hoping that Cal Kestis would be replaced as main protagonist in the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel best stop hoping. According to insider Jeff Grubb, who has leaked details about the sequel in the past, Cal will still be the star of the show.

Grubb shared this info on the most recent episode of GamesBeat Decides. While he adds that there is a possibility that he won’t be the only playable character, all he was told is that Cal is being brought back for the main protagonist role. This means the sequel, purportedly titled Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, will be continuing Cal’s story from the end of the first game.

“He is the main character, but I suppose that doesn’t mean there aren’t other playable characters…I’m not saying there are either, I don’t know, but what I was told is Cal Kestis is the main protagonist still,” said Grubb.

While Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a critical and commercial success, opinions were split on Cal as a protagonist, with many finding him too boring. That said, Star Wars website Bespin Bulletin claims to have heard reports that, while Cal will remain the lead, there is one other playable character.

Fans won’t know for certain until EA makes a proper announcement. With Star Wars Celebration taking place at the end of May (May 26 — May 29 to be precise), that would be the perfect place to debut a trailer. Especially with the sequel expected to release within the first quarter of 2023.

Unlike its predecessor, the sequel is also believed to be skipping the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, making it a next-gen console exclusive.