Star Wars Rogue Squadron games could come to modern platforms “if the demand is there”
May the ports be with you.
It’s a good time to be a Star Wars game. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga just set a franchise record with over 3 million units sold, so the Force seems to be strong right now. Perhaps that’s why Aspyr Media has chimed in about potential Rogue Squadron ports.
When asked about potential ports of the beloved series on Twitter, the company responded positively. “It’s all about the games we think players are most passionate about and would love to see brought to new platforms,” Aspyr answered. “If the demand is there, we’re on board.” It’s not a guarantee of anything, but it is a hopeful response.
Julian Eggebrecht, a lead producer on the original series, also responded in the thread. Eggebrecht now runs Factor 5, the original developer of the Rogue Squadron games. The studio intended to release a complete trilogy with lots of extra features on the Wii, but it was canceled in 2008 due to financial troubles. Eggebrecht would love to see the trilogy return, specifically on Switch.
Whether or not the Rogue Squadron games return, there are plenty of other Star Wars video game projects in the works. Aspyr itself is behind the much-anticipated Knights of the Old Republic remake. Meanwhile, Amy Hennig’s studio Skydance New Media is working on an action-adventure Star Wars game.