Stardew Valley pushes past 20 million sales milestone

While not as ubiquitous as a game like Minecraft, Stardew Valley sits among the most popular entries in the farming/life simulation genre. Even if you haven’t played it yourself, chances are likely that you know at least one person with firsthand experience. A full six years after launch, ConcernedApe’s farming title has surpassed the 20 million sales milestone.

According to the official Stardew Valley site, the game has sold over 20 million copies as of March 2022. From this figure, 13 million units were sold on PC. This means the remaining 7 million copies are split across PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms. A more detailed breakdown of sales across platforms was not disclosed.

While Stardew Valley remains playabale on just about any modern platform a consumer has access to, its inclusion on Xbox Game Pass probably has helped it at least a little bit. For those that feel like they have exhausted Stardew Valley, its developer has announced Haunted Chocolatier, which revolves around using recipes to create various sweets with a more fantastical setting than Stardew Valley. If that doesn’t quite strike your fancy, ConcernedApe has other planned projects, however, Haunted Chocolatier is likely the first one that will release.