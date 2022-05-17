Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, and Nova Pink PS5 faceplates are coming out next month

PlayStation announced on Tuesday that a fresh batch of faceplate variants for the PlayStation 5 will be released on June 17. This second wave of official faceplates will consist of the Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, and Nova Pink colors.

According to the covers’ store pages on PlayStation Direct, the new faceplates will be available for both the digital (no disc drive) edition of the PS5, as well as the one with a disc drive. Each set will cost $54.99, and they’re available for preorder right now ahead of the June launch date.

The aforementioned variants were first announced last year at the same time the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red console covers were unveiled, but the former group wasn’t given a proper release date at the time. The other two variants, however, were released roughly a month after the announcement. Earlier this year, PlayStation released a batch of controllers that also boast the Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, and Nova Pink color schemes, for the sakes of those who want their controllers to match their consoles.

A vivid range of PS5 Console Covers in Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, and Nova Pink will be available in select regions starting June 2022: https://t.co/u4yqM3VA2x pic.twitter.com/CKcn2bS2Su — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 17, 2022

Since the PS5 launched in 2020, owners have been fairly vocal about wanting replacement faceplates for the console; not everyone is a particularly large fan of the console’s sterile, two-tone design. Seeing as how Sony didn’t provide alternate plates until over a year after the console’s launch, this led to many third-party companies producing their own, unofficial faceplates shortly after the console’s release.

One company in particular, Dbrand, attracted a lot of attention for selling third-party plates dubbed “Darkplates,” and not just from fans — Sony caught wind of it and allegedly threatened the company with legal action, which resulted in Dbrand ceasing production of the plates. However, the company has since hit back at Sony by continuing to sell the Darkplates — albeit a redesigned version — while also releasing a series of bold statements practically challenging Sony to come after the company.