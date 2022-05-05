Steam’s top wishlist game The Day Before delayed, moves to Unreal Engine 5

The Day Before sits atop Steam’s wishlist, and it’s probably going to stay there for a while. The game was just delayed by nearly a full year, but for good reason.

Revealed via IGN, developer FNTSTIC stated that the open-world survival MMO will be switching to Unreal Engine 5. As such, the team needs time to port the game, resulting in a delay. A new release date was announced though: March 1, 2023. The announcement also included a thank-you to the “millions of people” who’ve added the game to their Steam wishlist. The Day Before is still in the top spot as of the time of this writing, and it’s sure to stay there for at least a little while longer. Now that the initial June launch date is canned, anticipation will likely only grow.

FNTSTIC previously released Prop Night Hunt, The Wild Eight, and Radiant One on Steam. Of those, only the second game and its Alaskan wilderness setting is comparable to The Day Before. The upcoming game is a mix of combat, crafting, and car-driving, as its Steam page description says. You’ll use those systems to survive “in a deadly, post-pandemic America overrun by flesh-hungry infected.” Beyond zombies, you’ll have to contend with your fellow survivors — there won’t always be enough materials, food, or vehicles to go around.