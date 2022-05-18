Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin 1.04 update fixes performance, among other things

Square Enix has released a new update for its Team Ninja-developed action spin-off Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. The Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin 1.04 update fixes the problem that saw the hair and furs of certain characters negatively impacting the game’s performance. You’ll find the complete list of patch notes at the end of the post.

At last, the hair and fur of certain characters should no longer drag down the performance of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. Models have been revised so that performance in these situations should have increased, upping the previously poor framerate. Anti-aliasing in the game has been adjusted, too, which should help remove some of the more noticeable “jaggies” on all platforms apart from Xbox One, which will be updated later.

Outside of visuals and performance, other changes have been made. Various side missions have had new Cubes added, which should make the game less difficult. You’ll find new Cubes in the Ebon Memories side missions, including The Tragic Cynic, The Yearner, and The Guided, to name a few. Square Enix tells us, too, that “the amount of anima crystals that can be acquired in CHAOS difficulty missions has been adjusted.” Unfortunately, it’s not said how it has been adjusted.

In another change to the game, the inventory limit for items such as anima shards, crystals, and crafting materials has been updated to 9,999. In one balancing change, your follow-up attacks after using the soul shield should now hit the lock-on target. Team Ninja has made plenty of changes and fixes to the game following the 1.04 update. Read on below for the full list of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin 1.04 update patch notes.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin 1.04 update patch notes

Applicable to PlayStation®5 / PlayStation®4 / Xbox Series X|S / Epic Games Store

Adjustments:

• Anti-aliasing algorithms have been adjusted to mitigate the occurrance of “jaggies.”

*Similar adjustments for Xbox One to be implemented at a later date.

Applicable to All Platforms

Added Functionality:

• The side mission “Battle Simulator” has been added to the “???” location in the south of Cornelia. This side mission can be used to try out jobs, equipment, and abilities you have obtained.

• A feature to adjust the display of ally effects has been added to System Settings. This setting can be used to hide certain visual effects of allies.

• A “Confirm Equipment Optimization” category has been added to System Settings. This setting can be used to enable a confirmation screen before implementing the set determined by Optimize Equipment.

• An “Ally Battle Sets Only” category has been added to Optimize Equipment in System Settings.

Adjustments:

• The amount of anima crystals that can be acquired in CHAOS difficulty missions has been adjusted.

• The inventory limit for crafting materials, anima shards, and anima crystals has been revised to 9,999.

• Follow-up attacks after using soul shield are now directed at the lock-on target.

• Models for hair and fur associated with important characters have been revised to improve performance.

• Cubes have been added to the following side missions:

• Ebon Memories: The Tragic Cynic

• Ebon Memories: The Truthseeker

• Ebon Memories: The Yearner

• Ebon Memories: The Power-Hungry

• Ebon Memories: The Guided

• Visibility has been improved within the “???” field location north of the Chaos Shrine.

• When entering a room during multiplayer and the mission could not be joined due to reasons such as the host being engaged in a boss battle, the mission can now be joined automatically after finishing preparations.

Resolved Issues:

• Other various bug fixes.