Street Fighter 6 memorial makes fans think Haggar might be dead

The next chapter in the Street Fighter saga is coming in 2023. Soon enough, we’ll learn what our favorite fighters like Ryu and Chun-Li have been up to — or not up to. As spotted by some eagle-eyed fans, the latest footage from the game might indicate that Mayor Mike Haggar is dead.

Reddit user Shreeder4092 brought this to attention in a new thread, sharing a screenshot from the latest gameplay showcase from the most recent State of Play stream. The picture in question shows the Mike Haggar Metro City Revitalization Memorial, leading Shreeder4092 and other posters to believe that the man might be dead. Alternatively, the mayor could’ve just received a memorial for all his hard work, but his potential absence in Street Fighter 6 is a bummer for fans.

That’s not just because he’d be missing from the next game, but also because it would put an end to the perpetual wish for him to actually be a playable Street Fighter character. Haggar is the only Final Fight character to appear in every one of those brawlers, and while he is a fighter in the Marvel vs. Capcom series, he’s never been part of the Street Fighter roster. There are plenty of Street Fighter veterans we want to see in the game, but Haggar never got the honor. He’s not even on the leaked roster.

Remember, this is fan theory right now, and we don’t have any official word from Capcom on Haggar’s status. At the very least, we do know that the list of playable characters includes the aforementioned Ryu and Chun-Li, along with Luke and newcomer Jamie.

Street Fighter 6 is due next year, but we don’t have a specific release date beyond that. It’s coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X/S. This is the first time a new Street Fighter game will be on Xbox in over a decade.