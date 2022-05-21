Street Fighter pro Infiltration has been banned from major tournaments due to racist statements on Twitch

Seonwoo Lee, better known as Infiltration will not be allowed to participate in several major tournaments this year after making racist remarks while streaming on Twitch. Infiltration is known in the fighting game community primarily as a professional Street Fighter player. He is also known for domestic abuse against his then-wife in 2017.

In the clip from his Twitch channel which has since then been deleted, Infiltration talked about how being good friends with someone of a different race you’re allowed to say racial slurs to them and not have it be taken personally. He then proceeded to say the n-word.

I would just like to point out something thats humorous here.



He mentions saying the N-word and the F-word. . . BUT ONLY SAYS NIGGA.



I could be reaching, I could be tired but that shit definitely irks me. https://t.co/5KuKI3dv8Q pic.twitter.com/zebk3WCa1I — Teiga @#WhensBattleNetwork (@NY_Teiga) May 20, 2022

Following the stream, Infiltration received multiple emails from different major fighting game tournaments including EVO and Combo Breaker saying that they would not let him compete after breaking their codes of conduct. Infiltration made a statement on Twitter declaring that the decision behind the organizer’s actions was unclear, detailing how similarly in previous tournaments he was denied participation without a transparent reason. “If these one sided acts continue to occur, we’ll be seeing more and more players ending up as victims to these organizers,” said Lee. “I stand by the position where mature people can create and come down to a solution with discussions rather than shying away and ignoring the consequences by applying one sided judgments.”

Infiltration finished his statement by saying that he wanted an apology to all the tournament organizers who have refused his participation and hopes for “a more open and clear FGC” moving forward. Following his statement, he made another tweet sharing “If I make someone feels bad, I will be better person and I can fix my mistake.” This came right after he called people who have been sharing the clip of him saying the n-word “haters.”

I know haters trying to spreading Twitch clip because of i said N word.

If i make someone feels bad, i will be better person and i can fix my mistake.

But don't jujde me from just one clip, also I explained about this at my Youtube stream.https://t.co/B5tPP2q6fo — INFILTRATION (@INFILTRATION85) May 20, 2022

As of writing none of the tournament organizers involved haven’t made a statement regarding Infiltration and the situation at hand.