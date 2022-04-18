Streets of Rage movie is now in development from John Wick creator

Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog movie production company dj2 Entertainment, and Escape Artists are now developing a movie based on the popular arcade hit Streets of Rage. John Wick‘s screenwriter is working on the adaptation’s script.

Deadline reported Monday that the Streets of Rage film has been greenlit after sources told them the news. This information comes shortly after the success of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which has made over $200 million worldwide since its release in the US and select international markets like France and the Philippines on March 30. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 also has the highest box office debut of any video game movie, making Sega a likely hot property in the eyes of movie executives.

We also know from the Deadline report that John Wick creator and scriptwriter Derek Kolstad will be working on the Streets of Rage adaptation. With the hard-hitting action of the John Wick franchise, it makes complete sense to have Kolstad on board for this button-bashing extravaganza.

Interestingly enough Kolstad is also writing scripts for other video game adaptations, including the Hitman television series and the Just Cause movie. He has his hands full on multiple action franchises, including John Wick: Chapter 4.

No release date, stars, or director was mentioned in the Deadline report. We’ll have to wait for more information at a later date. While you wait, you may want to see Sonic The Hedgehog 2 in movie theatres as we’d recommend watching it.