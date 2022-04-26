Super Mario Bros. film pushed back to 2023

Nintendo has just announced that the Super Mario Bros. movie that was originally going to play in theaters in 2022 has now been delayed to 2023. Its new planned release dates are April 7 in North America and April 28 in Japan.

In a tweet, Shigeru Miyamoto mentioned that he had consulted with Chris Meledandri at Illumination and they agreed to push back the film’s release date, but that the wait would be worth it.

This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris-san, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023–April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 26, 2022

Fortunately, the new release date is just under 4 months, as the movie was planned to be released in North America on December 21, 2022, while other regions would have their release date announced at a later time. This was originally announced during September’s Nintendo Direct on September 23, 2021.

There is still no word on other release dates for other regions, but now that we know Japan’s release date, other regions should have a similar release time in April 2023.

The Super Mario Bros. movie has a star-studded cast providing the voices of the characters, with Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario, Jack Black as Bowser, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. Charles Martinet, the original voice of Mario, will be providing other voices for the film.