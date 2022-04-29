Supermassive Games announces that its anticipated horror title The Quarry has gone gold

The Quarry has officially gone gold, according to developer Supermassive Games. The team took to its Twitter account, saying “#TheQuarry has officially gone gold and we’re extremely proud of our team.” As a spiritual successor to Until Dawn, The Quarry follows a cast of teens who are camping out in the woods and some strange things start to occur. It was recently revealed that there will be 186 different endings possible.

In the past, Supermassive Games has also worked on The Dark Pictures Anthology, an interactive adventure series that includes Man of Medan, Little Hope, and House of Ashes. The Devil in Me is the upcoming entry that will serve as the season one finale for the anthology. What The Quarry has in common with all of Supermassive’s horror titles is a prolific cast.

Supermassive is encouraging the player’s freedom to experience The Quarry with a movie mode. The feature will allow players to watch all the cutscenes as a film and can choose several different outcomes including everyone lives, everyone dies, and an option called Director’s Chair. The latter feature has several different choices you can make before starting the game, including choosing the personality types of each main character.

The Quarry is set to release on June 10 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles.