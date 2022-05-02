Sykkuno will be moving exclusively to YouTube Gaming starting this week

Streamers moving from Twitch to YouTube Gaming isn’t anything new. The likes of DrLupo, TimTheTatman, and more have switched sides for one reason or another. Sykkuno is the latest to get in on the trend, and you can watch him on YouTube starting this week.

The announcement came from the big-name streamer’s Twitter account. The message “it’s been a good run” probably made a few fans panic, but this isn’t the end of Sykkuno’s career. The attached video (featuring a cameo from fellow streamer Valkyrae) recounts Sykkuno’s origins streaming League of Legends from his parents’ backyard shed. “I’m gonna do what I’ve always done, just in a new place,” he says at the conclusion. The stinger calls out Sykkuno’s start date on YouTube: Tuesday, May 3. The aforementioned TimTheTatman congratulates him in the replies — a kind gesture from someone who made the same move.

We’ve seen a lot of substantial streamer news over the past few days. During a poker tournament livestream, Ninja revealed that he wanted to hold a $500K Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament at EVO but was turned down by Nintendo. Meanwhile, the infamous Amouranth is holding a Streamer Royale this summer. The event will see streamers facing off against each other in a reality TV-style competition until one is crowned the winner. Here’s a list of every streamer participating in the tournament.