Syphon Filter games have been rated for PS4 and PS5, possibly as a part of the PlayStation Plus expansion

Sony’s classic Syphon Filter games, previously released on PS1, PS2, and PSP, have been rated for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation S5 by The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea. The move to bring the retro games to Sony’s PlayStation platforms is likely to be a part of Sony’s upcoming PlayStation Plus expansion, which might mean we could see a lot more games from Sony’s past re-rated for the service’s premium tier.

The games in the series that received re-rated age ratings in Korea include Syphon Filter (PS1), Syphon Filter 2 (PS1), Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror (PSP), and Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow (PSP); the last two games were later released to PS2. Not every game in the series has been rated as the only games missing from Sony’s re-rating push include Syphon Filter 3 on PS1 and Syphon Filter: The Omega Strain on PS2.

It’s expected that PlayStation players will be able to play these games again on PS4 and PS5 when Sony’s revamped PlayStation Plus service launches this June. The perk of playing a collection of “classic games” for PS1, PS2, and PSP is set to be included in the PlayStation Plus Premium tier. This price breakdown of the PlayStation Plus tier gives a better idea of how much the tier will cost when it launches.