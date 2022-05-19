System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian will be featured on Metal: Hellsinger’s soundtrack

Game development studio The Outsiders announced today that Serj Tankian, best known as the lead vocalist for System of a Down, will be featured on one song in Metal: Hellsinger’s heavy metal soundtrack. As part of the announcement, the developer shared a new trailer set to the song “No Tomorrow,” which notably features Tankian’s distinct vocal style.

Tankian later confirmed his involvement via his own Twitter account, where he also shared the trailer. The musician admitted that he’s not a particularly big gamer himself, but he’s still excited to give the game a shot, nonetheless.

Excited to announce that a song I worked on with the game's music composers will be part of @MetalHellsinger a new rhythm based shooter game for PC, PS5 and XBOX series X|S released later this year. I’m not big on gaming, but this intense trailer has got me excited to play! pic.twitter.com/G4ptvvjyZe — Serj Tankian (@serjtankian) May 19, 2022

Tankian, who has also led a fairly successful solo career apart from System of a Down, is the latest heavy metal artist confirmed to be featured in the rhythm-based first-person shooter. According to the game’s website, the soundtrack will feature Matt Heafy of Trivium, Mikael Stanne of Dark Tranquility, Björn Strid of Soilwork, Alissa White-Gluz of Arch Enemy, and James Dorton of Black Crown Initiate.

The Outsiders also confirmed that the game would feature Razer Chroma integration, which means that the lighting on Razer Chroma devices should actively change depending on what’s happening in-game.

Related: When is the release date for Metal: Hellsinger?

Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm-based FPS that tasks you with shooting your way through waves of demons while making sure your actions time up with the beat of the game’s heavy metal soundtrack. The game was initially announced in 2020 and is currently slated to launch sometime this year.

If Metal: Hellsinger’s premise sounds familiar, it’s probably because 2020’s BPM: Bullets Per Minute was built around a pretty similar one involving rhythm-based gameplay and a heavy metal soundtrack.