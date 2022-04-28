Team shooter Catalyst Black looks like top-down Overwatch, out on mobile next month

Super Evil Megacorp, the studio behind mobile MOBA Vainglory, is poised to release its next game. Catalyst Black is similarly headed to mobile devices, and it’s out in just one month.

The release date trailer caps off with the launch day confirmation: Wednesday, May 25 on iOS and Android. Before that, we get a nice sampling of what the game offers. Described as a “battleground shooter” on the developer’s website, Catalyst Black has a number of modes to choose from: Eventide pits teams against each other for control of a castle, Slayer is about simply fighting the enemy in PvP for points, and Hydra combines PvP with boss battles for a splash of PvE action. All of this takes place on the Welkin Islands, which float in the sky.

The action and art style are reminiscent of Overwatch 2, which just launched its beta, but you won’t be choosing a hero. Instead, Catalyst Black has you build a loadout from a selection of guns, abilities, trinkets, and primals, which are essentially gods whose powers you can tap into. You can actually turn into these beings for a limited time — they’re a bit like MOBA ults in that way.

Super Evil Megacorp says that “30+ guns, 12+ abilities, 15+ trinkets, and 6 primals” will be available at launch. Pre-registration is open now on both iOS and Android, and you’ll get a few bonuses for doing so. The trailer promises 500 dust (an in-game currency), rocket launcher, flamethrower, and star and astral chest pieces.