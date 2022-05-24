Temtem coming out of early access this September

It’s been over two years now since Crema and Humble Bundle’s not-Pokémon game Temtem was unleashed into the world. After such a lengthy early access period, the game is ready to release properly for most platforms under the banner of Temtem 1.0.

It releases for the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on September 6 and will naturally come with brand-new features that weren’t present in the early access build. Namely, there will be Seasons, — basically seasonal updates and a battle pass that includes free and premium rewards — weekly quests to complete, and the addition of the final island for players to explore.

Pre-orders are already available for all platforms, with the exception of the Nintendo Switch version. However, that version is still on track for a 2022 release.

While Temtem certainly hasn’t become the Pokémon killer many believed it would, it’s proven to still be a popular alternative. If you’re unfamiliar with the game, it is very much the Pokémon MMO Nintendo will never make, with different kinds of creatures to catch, tame, and battle with. The game even involves defeating eight dojo leaders and foil a villainous scheme to take over the Archipelago.

As for what will come after, Crema has yet to share any of its plans for additional content post-release. From the sound of things, there may be no more locations added considering the new area is described as the final island. There also doesn’t appear to be a 2022 content roadmap so players are in the dark about what’s to come next.

The description for the newest trailer on YouTube only says “New content is constantly being added to Temtem, new events, new missions, new cosmetics, new Temtem, and new ways to play!”