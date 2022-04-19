Tetris 99 receives Kirby and the Forgotten Land themed Maximus Cup this week

To help celebrate the release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Tetris 99 will have a Maximus Cup themed to the recent game this week.

The event will begin on April 22 and will run until April 25. You will need to collect 100 event points in order to unlock the limited-time theme. Be wary, however, as you’ll need to face 99 other online competitors to get as many points as possible. You should have enough time that weekend to get the points you need, even if you’re bad at Tetris 99.

Other Maximus Cup themes have included the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Metroid: Dread, and Monster Hunter: Rise, among many others. Thankfully, some of the older Maximus Cup themes are available to purchase at the shop if you missed out on them. Paper Mario: The Origami King’s theme is currently 30 tickets, while a Kirby Fighters theme is just one ticket at the time of writing.

Tetris 99 is a competitive puzzle game that has you try to last 99 other players in a frenzied contest of skill and tactics. You can target specific players, your attackers, or those who are easy to K.O. from their current position, and send blocks their way. It’s an exciting game to play and it’s free with your Nintendo Switch Online subscription.