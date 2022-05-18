The Alola to Alola Finale event wraps up Pokémon Go’s Season of Alola, celebrating the region’s islands and Pokémon

The Season of Alola has nearly arrived in Pokémon Go. The finale event is called Alola to Alola, and players have the chance to participate in an end-of-Season Special event story, providing multiple exclusive rewards, encounters featuring Alolan Pokéon, and several increased shiny Pokémon to close out May 2022.

At the event’s start, players can select between the Melemele, Akala, Ula’Ula, or Poni island to complete their final adventures, giving them a chance to go through unique tasks and receive exclusive rewards on their choices. The tickets for the event go out to all players who completed all four Season of Alolan Special Research tasks that have appeared throughout the past few months. These rewards feature exclusive hats, lures, incense, items, and Alolan Pokémon encounters, such as Alolan Raichu, Alolan Vulpix, Alolan Marowak, and Alolan Exeggutor.

The Special Research is available in the Pokémon Go store for those who did not finish it. Players will need to buy these if they want to participate in the Alola to Alola Finale event in Pokémon Go and earn the exclusive island rewards.

There will also be a collection challenge available to all players. Those who complete it will receive 15,000 XP, 15 Ultra Balls, and an encounter with Rockruff, a Pokémon exclusively available in one-star raids.

The Alola to Alola event begins on May 25 at 10 AM in your local timezone, closing out on May 31 at 8 PM. Starting on June 1, the next season of Pokémon Go will begin, which has still not been shared by Niantic. We’ll be learning details sometime before it officially launches.

The Alola to Alola Finale is a good way to close out the Season of Alola in Pokémon Go. There are several rewards available to all players who participate and even more who have been keeping up with the consistent events that have appeared through the past few months. With Pokémon Go Fest 2022 right around the corner, we’re keen to see how the big annual event ties into the upcoming season and the arrival of the mythical Pokémon, Shaymin.