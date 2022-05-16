The classic PlayStation Plus launch lineup includes Ape Escape and Tekken 2

With the relaunch of the PlayStation Plus service looming ever closer, Sony fans finally have an idea of what older titles will be playable on the retooled subscription. Today’s PlayStation Blog post listed a series of older games that will be available during the launch window period.

Most notably, PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe subscribers will have access to Ape Escape and Tekken 2. For those that don’t remember, Ape Escape ushered in the now-standard dual analog stick design that all console manufacturers use to this day. It was the first game from that era that required the DualShock controller, with the right analog stick being used to precisely control the protagonist’s gadgets, while movement was handled on the left stick.

Other noteworthy PS1 games on the service include Syphon Filter, Jumping Flash!, Hot Shots Golf, Worms World Party, and Worms Armageddon. There are a few omissions that might leave some with questions. PlayStation fans are probably left wondering where the likes of Tekken 3, Metal Gear Solid, and Final Fantasy are. Adding further confusion to the situation, Super Stardust Portable is also the only PSP game listed on the PlayStation Blog post.

However, this is not indicative of the entire launch lineup. According to Sony, the post simply offers “an early look at some of the games that will be included during the launch time frame.” Perhaps some of those highly requested classics will end up launching within that window of opportunity.

The PlayStation Blog post also makes note of certain games benefitting from better framerates and higher resolutions than the original releases. Considering a chunk of the post is dedicated to the PS2 to PS4 classics, which already ran at a higher resolution, Sony might be referring only to those. However, there is also a chance that the boosted resolution and improved performance could also extend to PSP and PS1 games. All will be clear when the service relaunches next month.