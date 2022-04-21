The Deceivers Elusive Targets return to Hitman 3 this month

Developer IO Interactive has announced the next Elusive Target that’s coming to Hitman 3 this month. The Deceivers, a double Elusive Target mission, returns at the end of the month for a brief stint to give all players another opportunity to tackle it.

The Deceivers Elusive Target will be back in Hitman 3 between April 29 to May 9. This coincides with Sapienza being free to all owners of the game, allowing them to tackle everything it has to offer. This is well known as one of the most impressive locations in the Hitman Reboot Trilogy and an area that almost all fans point to as their favorite. Sapienza is only free between April 21 to May 1, leaving very little time for those who don’t own it to complete The Deceivers.

Here's what's still to come in HITMAN 3 this April.



We're already prepping for May, so look out for a deeper blog post next month with fresh updates on upcoming content. pic.twitter.com/WSro0qzvtt — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) April 21, 2022

IO Interactive makes mention of a blog post on Hitman 3 that will come in May. However, fans are still waiting on the April roadmap that never came. Usually, IO Interactive publishes a roadmap of upcoming content for Hitman 3 each month, but April 2022 seems to have been forgotten. This may be because the team is working hard to finish Freelancer Mode.

More details about what’s coming to Hitman 3 over the rest of the year will probably be revealed in a couple of weeks. For now, fans will have to keep an eye on IO Interactive’s Twitter account to stay up to date with all the content coming to Hitman 3.