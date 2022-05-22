The Dragon of Dojima from Yakuza is taking up arms in a new Rainbow Six Siege crossover

Ubisoft announced that it is teaming up with RGG Studios to bring the Yakuza franchise to Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six. New Yakuza-based character skins for Echo and Hibana from Rainbow Six Seige will be available on May 24, 2022. Echo’s skin will be based on the series protagonist, the Dragon of the Dojima Kazuma Kiryu. Hibana’s skin is based on Kaoru Sayama, a side character from Yakuza 2. A separate Echo Elite skin was also teased at the end of the Yakuza Bundle Trailer.

The trailer shows off the weapons that Kazuma and Kaoru hold, showcasing new Yakuza-based artwork. Each skin will be sold separately as a bundle. There will be Echo’s Kiryu Bundle, and Hibana’s Sayama Bundle. Each bundle will include a new dashing set for Echo and Hibana.

The Yakuza series is developed by RGG Studios. Protagonist Kazuma Kiryu began as a low-ranking member of the Dojima Family, a subsidiary family to a larger clan that is part of the infamous Yakuza. The series follows Kiryu’s journey to rise in the ranks of the Yakuza and earn his infamous nickname as the Dragon of Dojima. He is well-known for his honor-bound philosophy and having a giant dragon tattoo on his back. Kaoru Sayama is a detective out to capture Yakuza members but becomes somewhat of a love-interest for Kiryu in Yakuza 2.

Rainbow Six Siege is one of the many games with the Tom Clancy name and was released in 2015 for the PS4 and Xbox One. A tactical first-person shooter that revolves around two teams of either attackers or defenders. The job of the attacker team is to locate and do an objective within an enclosed environment, like defusing a bomb or saving hostages. It is up to the defender to prevent the attacker team from reaching and accomplishing their objective.

Siege was criticized for being playable only online and its reliance on selling a surplus of DLC to players. The game proved successful enough that it got ported onto the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2020.