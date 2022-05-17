The future of Red Dead Online is dependant on Rockstar says Take-Two Interactive

For years since now fans of Red Dead Online have been pleading to Rockstar to add new content with the developer keeping silent to the point that a #SaveRedDeadOnline campaign began back in January this year. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has finally spoken on the matter at hand but didn’t give a concrete answer on what can be expected of the online title. This news comes in tow following the company’s latest quarterly financial earnings report.

Originally reported by IGN, Zelnick said to the publication “Rockstar Games talks about the updates that are coming, and we’re working on an awful lot at Rockstar Games. I’ve heard the frustration, it’s flattering that they want more content, and more will be said by Rockstar in due time.”

Rockstar has been consistently updating its other online service title Grand Theft Auto Online for almost ten years now most recently releasing The Contract which was released in December of last year. Red Dead Online on the other hand hasn’t received an update since July 2021.

Zelnick said that Take-Two and Rockstar will still be supporting Red Dead Online for the foreseeable future, but a company representative later clarified that the comment was regarding the online servers, not updates and anything more would be Rockstar’s decision.

Despite the weak answer coming from Take-Two there is hope that an update is coming soon. A dataminer recently shared that a “DLC pack depot” was recently changed by Rockstar on the Steam version of the Red Dead Redemption II. This normally means that an update is on the way. The details regarding the update, however, is completely unknown.

Take-Two also shared during their report that Red Dead Redemption II has officially sold 44 million copies worldwide. This surpassed Take-Two expectations for the quarter which can’t go against Red Dead Online’s favor.