The House of the Dead: Remake is heading to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia next week

Forever Entertainment and Sega announced on Thursday that The House of the Dead: Remake will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC via Steam and GOG on April 28. The remake of Sega’s 1996 arcade rail-shooter was previously released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch just two weeks ago on April 7.

The announcement was made via the game’s official Twitter account, which shared a sizzle reel showing the shooter in action. In a follow-up tweet, the company confirmed that the game would support PlayStation Move controllers on PS4, stating that motion-controller functionality would be patched in as part of a post-launch update.

PS Move support will be patched after the premiere! — THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake (@HOTDRemake) April 21, 2022

As the name implies, The House of the Dead: Remake is a remake of Sega’s nearly 26-year-old light gun shooter, The House of the Dead. The game tasks you with making your way through a deadly mansion filled with zombies as you shoot them in the hopes of achieving the highest score possible. While the remake launched earlier this month exclusively for the Switch, a PlayStation Network leak found on April 5 suggested that the game would also launch on the PS4 at a later date. Today’s announcement seems to confirm the aforementioned leak.

