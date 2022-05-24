The Lord of the Rings: Gollum confirmed for September release

It’s been over three years since it was announced, but Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon finally have a release date for their Lord of the Rings video game, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. After having to delay it out of 2021, the Gollum-centric game will now launch on September 1, which is less than four months away.

Unfortunately for Nintendo Switch owners, this date only applies to the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. A specific date for the Switch version hasn’t been confirmed yet, although Daedalic and Nacon are aiming to have it out before the end of the year.

No new information on the game itself has been shared either; not even a new trailer. But we do know what the game’s box art will look like. It boasts a striking image of Gollum standing on a cliff edge gazing at the Eye of Sauron.

For anyone unfamiliar with The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, it’s a stealth-action game and takes place during the first chapters of the first book, The Fellowship of the Ring. It focuses on Gollum and his journey to reclaim his precious ring from the hobbit Bilbo Baggins.

Aside from needing to use stealth and cunning to survive this perilous adventure, you’ll also need to make pivotal choices throughout the story. Since Gollum has a split personality, you get to decide whether to let his more violent side take control or take a more passive route like his former hobbit self Sméagol.

Familiar characters are promised to make an appearance, but it sounds like the game is taking more influence from the original books than the Peter Jackson movies.